NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Dead from Colon Cancer at Age 66

*NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg has died from colon cancer, his publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed Wednesday. He was 66 years old.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” said Dukes.

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

The sad news comes days after NeNe shared the heartbreaking news over the weekend that her husband of over 20 years was “transitioning to the other side.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealed her hubby’s health status to guests at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, on Saturday, August 28, per Us Weekly.