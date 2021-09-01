Wednesday, September 1, 2021
NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Dead from Colon Cancer at Age 66

By Ny MaGee
0

NENE LEAKES, GREGG LEAKES

*NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg has died from colon cancer, his publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed Wednesday. He was 66 years old.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” said Dukes.

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

READ MORE: Nene Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg is 'Transitioning to the Other Side' Amid Cancer Battle

gregg-leakes-cancer-837x503_c

The sad news comes days after NeNe shared the heartbreaking news over the weekend that her husband of over 20 years was “transitioning to the other side.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealed her hubby’s health status to guests at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, on Saturday, August 28, per Us Weekly.

Leakes revealed in June that Gregg Leakes’ cancer has returned. He was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 and was in remission for two years.

“It’s difficult,” Leakes said in a post update with fans over the summer.

“He’s super small,” she added. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

Leakes weekend announcement about her hubby’s condition comes after Gregg’s recent 6-week stay at the hospital for cancer treatment.

Nene and Gregg married in 1997 and divorced in 2011, but they reconciled and remarried in June 2013.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

