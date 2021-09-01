Wednesday, September 1, 2021
More Black Women are Weighing Gun Ownership for Personal Protection (Video)

Black women see guns as guard against crime spike
Black women see guns as guard against crime spike, screenshot of AP Video

*Citing stats from industry experts and gun rights advocates, The Associated Press is reporting that more and more Black women are considering gun ownership for personal protection.

Fear of crime, especially as shootings and murders have risen in cities big and small, is one driver of the trend. But a new motivator is the display of public anger in the last 15 months beginning with confrontations in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin.

Worries about the anger over COVID-19-related restrictions and the outrage over the outcome of the presidential 2020 election, driven by lies, are contributors, too.

About 8.5 million people in the U.S. bought their first gun in 2020, the National Shooting Sports Foundation says. The trade association for the firearms industry adds that gun purchases by Black men and Black women increased by more than 58% over the first six months of last year.

BLIND ITEM: Friends in High Places
