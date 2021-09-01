Lil Rel Howery Talks Zoom Church and its Unsanctified Comment Section (Watch)

*Anyone who has been attending their (or any) church via Zoom will relate to Lil Rel Howery’s take on the whole COVID-era situation.

The comic on Tuesday dropped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to promote his films “Free Guy” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and his new standup album, “Humbly Vulnerable,” which features hilarious stories about his experience attending church via Zoom.

“It’s kind of funny because people say anything in the comments, even if it’s church; just mean stuff,” Howery said. “One preacher was really reacting to all the comments and he’s preaching like, ‘Yeah, say it to my face. I’ll see you tomorrow, Larry345.’”

Howery also found it hysterical when members of the choir had bad connections, making for awkward performances.

“I was cracking up,” he said. “And I remember one time I was the only one in the Zoom, which is even sadder. And he’s like, ‘OK, they’re coming in…’ And it’s like, ain’t nobody coming in, man.”

Watch the full interview below.