*From the creators of “I Can Only Imagine” and “I Still Believe” comes “American Underdog” – the inspiring, true story of how faith, family, and determination propelled legendary quarterback Kurt Warner from stocking groceries to Super Bowl MVP and the Pro Football Hall of Fame – debuts in theaters from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company nationwide Dec. 25, making it the first faith and family film to earn a coveted Christmas Day release.

“Kurt and Brenda Warner’s true story of faith and determination deeply inspired Andy and me. We can’t wait for it to inspire audiences all over America this Christmas. It’s the perfect time to come together as a family and have your dreams rekindled. If he can accomplish his dream, so can all of us,” said Director and Writer Jon Erwin.

“American Underdog,” tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi – SHAZAM!, Chuck), who went from a stock boy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback.

The film centers on Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Academy Award® winner Anna Paquin – The Piano), and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is inside.

“American Underdog” is an uplifting story that demonstrates anything is possible when you have faith, family, and determination.

“This movie perfectly aligns with the emotions of the holiday season: The power of faith. A drive to bring out the best in all of us. The strength of family. And, of course, the height of the NFL championship season. When you take all of that together, the perfect release date for this movie is Christmas Day, and that’s where we have decided to date it,” said Joe Drake, Chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.

“American Underdog” is directed by the Erwin Brothers (Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin), and they are joined by Kevin Downes to produce through their Kingdom Story Company banner. AMERICAN UNDERDOG also teams the Kingdom filmmakers with producer Mark Ciardi, one of the industry’s top producers of sports films (“The Rookie,” “Miracle,” “Secretariat,” “Million Dollar Arm,” “McFarland,” “USA”), whose expertise lends authenticity and excitement to the football action.

In addition to Levi and Paquin, “American Underdog” features Emmy nominee® Dennis Quaid (“I Can Only Imagine”) as St. Louis Rams’ Coach Dick Vermeil.

“American Underdog” is written for the screen by Jon Erwin (“I Can Only Imagine”) and David Aaron Cohen (“Friday Night Lights”) and Jon Gunn (“I Still Believe”). The screenplay is based upon interviews with Warner as well as Warner’s memoir, All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season by Kurt Warner and Michael Silver. Kurt Warner and Brenda Warner executive produce alongside Tony Young, Jon Gunn, and Sean Devereaux.