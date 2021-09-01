Gayle King Teases New Studio, Co-Hosts and Name for ‘CBS This Morning’ (Watch)

*The show currently known as “CBS This Morning” will relaunch next week with all new everything – co-hosts, digs and even a different name and theme song.

Beginning Sept. 7, the third place morning show behind “Today” and “Good Morning America,” respectively, will be called “CBS Mornings,” and connect its weekday morning shows together with some of the elements of its long running “CBS Sunday Morning,” which has long topped its time period on weekends. “CBS Mornings” will also borrow from its weekend sibling the sun logo and trumpet music theme, Gottfried Reiche’s “Abblasen.”

“GMA” has its retired NFL star Michael Strahan, and CBS’s will now have its answer, retired NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson. As previously reported, he joins King and newly added Tony Dokoupil as its new morning team.

The first hour of the weekday broadcast will still be devoted to hard news and conversation, while the second hour will feature expanded feature reporting, a central part of the Sunday show, as well as live interviews, arts and culture pieces from Anthony Mason, who recently was co-host, and Vlad Duthiers with the What to Watch segment.

In addition to Burleson’s debut, CBS Mornings will broadcast from a new Times Square studio, a previously announced change for the show, in the space previously occupied by MTV’s “Total Request Live.”

The weekday show has been titled “CBS This Morning” since 2011. Although it has gained some traction as a newsier alternative to its broadcast rivals, it is still in third place in the ratings, as have the many previous incarnations the network has tried over the past 57 years. Burleson’s addition to the show is the latest co-host change since the exit of Charlie Rose in 2017.

