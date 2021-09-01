First Male Accuser Testifies in R. Kelly’s Sex Trafficking Trial

*The first male accuser testified in R. Kelly’s federal sex crimes trial in a Brooklyn court on Monday.

The alleged victim chose not to use his real name. As reported by Complex, he recalled how he was age 17 when he told the disgraced superstar that he would do anything to get a start in music. So Kelly allegedly lured the teen to his Chicago home in 2007 with promises of helping him.

“I’ll carry your bags. … Anything you need, I’ll be willing to do,” the witness said he told Kelly. He claims Kelly responded “that’s not it, that’s not it” before asking if the teenager was into gay sex. That’s when Kelly “crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex.” He added, “I wasn’t into it.”

Afterward, Kelly “told me to keep [that] between him and me.”

READ MORE: R. Kelly Married Aaliyah to Keep Her from Testifying About Their Sexual Relationship

Here’s more from Complex:

He also described another alleged instance of abuse, during which he said Kelly snapped his fingers only for a naked girl to appear from under a boxing ring to give both Kelly and the witness oral sex. Despite the experiences, he said he continued to visit R. Kelly because he “really wanted to make it in the music industry.”

When the trial kicked off last month, Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez made opening statements about Kelly’s sexual relationship with late singer Aaliyah.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Melendez told the court that in 1994, Kelly believed he impregnated Aaliyah and rushed to illegally marry her to keep her from testifying against him should questions ever arise about who the father of the child might be.

At the time of their marriage, Kelly was 27 and Aaliyah was 15.

“One night in 1994, while the defendant was on tour, he got some news about Aaliyah,” Melendez said in court. “She thought that she was pregnant. This, of course, was a huge problem for him. Why? Because at the time Aaliyah was only 15 years old and if she was pregnant, that meant that there would be questions, a lot of questions. At the very top of that list of questions would be: Who is the father of that baby?”

“So, the defendant and his circle came up with a plan, a plan that the defendant thought would keep Aaliyah from talking and a plan that would keep him out of jail if anyone found out,” she continued. “… The defendant decided that he needed to marry Aaliyah. That way, as far as he understood, if anyone found out about the pregnancy, about his sexual activity with her, Aaliyah could not talk. In other words, if she’s his wife, then she can’t testify against him, or so he thought.”

Kelly allegedly bribed a Chicago public official with $500 to acquire a fake ID for Aaliyah, which claimed she was 18 years old, prior to their marriage on Aug. 31, 1994. The singer’s parents annulled the union the following February.