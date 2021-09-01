*Veteran entertainers set to host the 22nd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference via Zoom Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 1-3pmPT/3-5pmET. Stellar nominated radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM/Praise 106.1FM) and stand-up comedian Heather Hatton make up the team hosting the career making event that is also held annually in Baltimore. Harvey is also a SAG/AFTRA comedian and actress (Battle Stage Plays) and Hatton is a veteran comedian who is prepping for the release of her comedy show on Amazon Prime.

The “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference is free to the public, but space is limited. Attendees can RSVP at EventBrite.com to receive the Zoom link a week before it is released to the public. The entertainment conference offers a Professional Industry Panel that will have a “Q&A Session,” a Professional Talent Competition, and a National Talent Competition.

The professional industry panelists consist of Houston Judge Dedra Davis, a 22 year veteran entertainment attorney (Dr. Dre, Aftermath, Interscope); Jazz saxophonist Dr. Marion Meadows, promoting his “Twice as Nice” album (Shananchie Entertainment); actor Steven Littles, currently starring in the series “Miss Dee’s Kitchen;” magazine publisher and veteran radio personality Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); television host/model Melody Trice, the host of “The Melody Trice Show,” is promoting her new online retail outlet Access Unlimited (MelodyTrice.com / AccessUnlmtd.com); multi-award winning acting/filmmaking prodigy Anthony Michael Hobbs, whose acting garnered him a visit to the Emmys for a PBS project and whose filmmaking led to him launching the very popular Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest (ImaginationLunchbox.com); music producer D. Baldwin, head of Underground Hits Production who also manages the careers of R&B’s Eli, Hip-Hop’s Gxlden Doll and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace (UGHits.com); artist manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, mother/manager of prodigy Anthony Michael Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Broadway opera prima donna Cheryl Warfield, who is promoting two live performances in Manhattan to benefit communities hit by the pandemic (MoreOpera.org); publicist Kiki Plesha, whose clients include Official CMT Country singer/songwriter Ashley Wineland (AshleyWineland.com), and platinum selling Angel Sessions, who is a veteran R&B/Gospel singer/songwriter and co-owner of the Atlas Elite Entertainment record label currently promoting artists Shardella (R&B) and rapper Wae (AtlasEliteEntertainment.com).

Performers that credit “ULMII” for helping to launch their careers include Los Angeles competitor Miguel who was signed by one of the “ULMII” panelists to a major record deal – today he is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter; Baltimore competitor Naturi Naughton was scouted by Broadway at the “ULMII” event that resulted in a run on Broadway, to joining the R&B group 3LW, to landing a starring role on the STARZ series “Power;” Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan whose manager said what he learned from the panelists helped him take RoShon to “the next level” that resulted in a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, to a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and Baltimore competitors The Featherstone Brothers who was quoted in the City Paper saying that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success because the original song they performed was placed on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)” – it was heard by SisQo who was at “ULMII” and he used it as the first single with accompanying music-video making it a platinum hit.

For more information on the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 1-3pmPT via Zoom log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or email [email protected].

https://www.gofundme.com/uplifting-minds-ii-entertainment-conference