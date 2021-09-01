Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Viral ‘The Rock’ Cop in Alabama

*Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has reacted to the Alabama cop who went viral for his uncanny resemblance to the superstar.

We reported earlier… the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama has a superstar cop in the department because locals have dubbed him ‘The Rock’ of Alabama.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields on Facebook last week after a local Walmart worker had to see it for himself — check out the photo above and the department’s post below.

“This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like “The Rock.”

Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him.

Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!” read the Facebook post.

Per AI.com, Fields, 37, has worked for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years.

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields said. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

He’s also known to do an impression of both Johnson and Diesel for locals who press him on it.

Now, Johnson himself has seen the officer.

Johnson retweeted a side-by-side tweet of himself and Fields. “Oh sh*t! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler,” he wrote.

“Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ‘em,” he added.

Peep Johnson’s post below: