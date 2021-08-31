Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNews
News

White Kentucky Teacher Yanked From Classroom Following Brawl with Black Student [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*A Kentucky high school teacher has been reassigned to “non-instructional duties” pending an investigation into the physical altercation with a Black male student that was captured on video. 

The brawl between 16-year-old Jamir Strane and his chemistry teacher, William Bennett, occurred Monday at Marion C. Moore School in Louisville, New York Post reports. The video, filmed by another student, shows Strane beneath Bennett during the melee. Other students can be heard pleading with the teacher to stop. 

Strane punches the teacher and Bennett yanks the student’s hair. Eventually, another adult intervenes. 

Strane told WDRB that the fight erupted after Bennett made racially charged comments and criticized his neck gaiter face mask.

“As I’m transitioning into my fourth-period class, which is chemistry, going to his classroom, he tells me I’m not able to walk into his classroom with the bandana that I have on, but it’s a face mask. This is the first time, but I’ve worn it before in the classroom, that’s why I don’t get what he’s saying,” said Strane.

READ MORE: Woman Who Recorded NeNe Leakes Responds to Criticism for ‘Disrespecting’ Reality Star

“He said, ‘You’re just going to be another black boy shot,’” Strane said. “I’m going to put it in English. He said ‘You’re going to end up in the streets dead,’ in my mind, like all my friends.”

Those words triggered the teen, as he was reportedly wounded in a drive-by shooting last summer.

“To be told that you’re just another boy that’s going to be shot dead, I could see where that could trigger his PTSD,” Strane’s mother, Erica, told the station. “Like I said, my son — he’s not a saint. He has his flaws. But again, I can understand where the PTSD was triggered.”

Strane said he called Bennett the N-word during the confrontation, and the teacher said he was racist, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported

Strane has been suspended for 10 days and is facing an assault charge. 

His mother has launched an online fundraiser claiming her son “was attacked by his teacher.” The incident sparked protests outside the school Monday after footage of the fight surfaced on social media.

“He thinks I was a delinquent,” Strane reportedly said of Bennettin in a Facebook interview. “He thought I was out here in the streets.”

Previous articleVan Jones Slams ‘Absurd’ Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO