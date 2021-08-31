Tuesday, August 31, 2021
VIDEO: Damian Lillard, Shaquille O’Neal Link for Update of Reebok’s ‘Shaqnosis’ Shoe

By EURPublisher01
Damian Lillard x Reebok Shaqnosis
Color: Semi Pursuit Pink/Flash Red-Black
Style Code: GX2609
Release Date: September 1, 2021
Price: $150

*Damian Lillard is the latest to team with Shaquille O’Neal for a rebrand of The “Shaqnosis,” Shaq’s signature show with Reebok.

The original, black and white “Shagnosis” debuted in 1996, and were recently re-released in a variety of colors. The latest is inspired by Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, with a red and black colorway, or “Semi Pursuit Pink/Flash Red-Black,” as it is officially known.

The new “Shaqnosis” will be released on Wednesday, Sept. 1, for $150.

See video of the kicks below:

EURPublisher01

