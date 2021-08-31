Van Jones Slams ‘Absurd’ Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

*Political commentator Van Jones has slammed rumors that he and Kim Kardashian are dating.

Jones told Page Six at the reopening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Saturday, “I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd.”

He added, “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

Jones was linked to Kardashian after she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February.

Kardashian and Jones have worked together on prison reform, after meeting at the White House three years ago. He was said to have been a mentor in her studies to become a lawyer. The CNN commentator told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2019 that the reality star is “brilliant.” He also revealed that he and Kardashian chat “a couple times a week.”

Jones and his ex-wife Jana Carter finalized their divorce in June 2019. Kanye is Kardashian’s third marriage.

Following news of Kim’s divorce filing, fans took to social media to urge her and Jones to take the secret relationship public.

One Twitter user wrote, “I try not to dip too deep into the gossip pool but Kim Kardashian & Van Jones is not far off base, she’s trying to pass the California Bar to become a lawyer.Van Jones is a lawyer. At least she’s calculated.”

“Kim Kardashian and Van Jones: An Inevitable Love Story,” wrote another.

In 2018, Kardashian spoke about her marriage and Kanye on Van’s CNN show.

“As the partner of a creative genius who sometimes gets himself in trouble, what do you think is the most important thing that you can do in that relationship?” he asked.

Kardashian responded, “I think just being that support system even if you don’t see eye to eye and there’s a lot going on. I think always being real, like we have really good communication, so we always — no matter what it is … if I agree, if I don’t agree — I’m always there and I think he knows that.”