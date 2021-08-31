Unheard Michael Jackson Tracks May Be on New Family Album

*Michael Jackson’s brother Tito says new music from the King of Pop could be on the way.

“There is more music to release. They have music. He left behind music,” Tito told The Sun.

The Jackson family intends to record their first new studio album since 1989, and it may include previously unknown material from MJ, who died in 2009.

“It would be so pleasing to be on a record with Michael once again,” said Tito. “Anything that would work we would be willing to give a try and see what happens.”

“It’s definitely a brilliant idea. We’re thinking about doing something, so hopefully that will come to fruition,” Tito said.

THANK YOU to my friends, family, fans and EVERYONE for supporting my song and for helping to spread the message to love one another, trust one another, walk with one another and talk with one another.

💫✌🏾🌍💜🙏🏾🎶🎸https://t.co/RkCUyPKdi2 #loveoneanother — Tito Jackson (@titojackson5) August 5, 2021

The Jackson 5 legend recently released a new CD titled “Under Your Spell.” The Miami Times reports that Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Bobby Rush, Kim Fields, Magic Johnson, UB40 and Smokey Robinson are just some of the superstars Tito enlisted for the project.

His mother Katherine Jackson, his sisters Janet and Latoya and brothers Jermaine and Jackie also make appearances.

“It … was a no brainer, because at the time there was a lot of unrest in the world, especially in America with [Black Lives Matter] and the storming of the capital,” said Jackson. “My partner and I felt that it was a good time to write something to tell the people to come in peace and love each other. We are better than this. That was the basic principle of that song.”

The blues album overall is a call for world peace.

“It’s a thing with the Jacksons that we’ve always tried to go for harmony, peace and love throughout the world,” said Jackson. “This is just another limb on that tree.”