Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Unheard Michael Jackson Tracks May Be on New Family Album

By Ny MaGee
0

michael-jackson1

*Michael Jackson’s brother Tito says new music from the King of Pop could be on the way. 

“There is more music to release. They have music. He left behind music,” Tito told The Sun.

The Jackson family intends to record their first new studio album since 1989, and it may include previously unknown material from MJ, who died in 2009.

“It would be so pleasing to be on a record with Michael once again,” said Tito. “Anything that would work we would be willing to give a try and see what happens.”

“It’s definitely a brilliant idea. We’re thinking about doing something, so hopefully that will come to fruition,” Tito said.

READ MORE: Judge Dismisses Wade Robson’s Lawsuit Against Michael Jackson’s Companies

The Jackson 5 legend recently released a new CD titled “Under Your Spell.” The Miami Times reports that Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Bobby Rush, Kim Fields, Magic Johnson, UB40 and Smokey Robinson are just some of the superstars Tito enlisted for the project.

His mother Katherine Jackson, his sisters Janet and Latoya and brothers Jermaine and Jackie also make appearances.

“It … was a no brainer, because at the time there was a lot of unrest in the world, especially in America with [Black Lives Matter] and the storming of the capital,” said Jackson. “My partner and I felt that it was a good time to write something to tell the people to come in peace and love each other. We are better than this. That was the basic principle of that song.”

The blues album overall is a call for world peace.

“It’s a thing with the Jacksons that we’ve always tried to go for harmony, peace and love throughout the world,” said Jackson. “This is just another limb on that tree.”

Previous articleVIDEO: Damian Lillard, Shaquille O’Neal Link for Update of Reebok’s ‘Shaqnosis’ Shoe
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO