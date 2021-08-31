*“My last single received 750,000…I really just wanted to hit a million,” said rising Pop star Andrew Thomas about the music video to his new single “Liquor Talking” (Pandasonic Records) receiving 3.3 million views on Vevo. “I’m super happy. It has exceeded my expectations.”

Thomas’ single debuted on MTV Live and has garnered ½ million downloads on Spotify.

“I think, because it’s relatable,” he said when I asked about why he feels the single received three-times the views he was hoping for. “…and the nature of the song, everybody has been there – and it’s an interesting video.”

At the time of our talk Andrew was about to go on tour to promote his new music.

“I have a new song coming out soon,” he informed me. “I’m also headlining a show in my hometown. The reception there has been incredibly crazy. It’s only up from here.”

Andrew Thomas released his debut single in 2014 titled “Wait for You” from his 2016 debut album release “My Addiction.” That debut album also released the “Back” single. He founded the Pandasonic Records imprint to distribute his music. “Liquor Talking” is the second single from the upcoming sophomore, as yet untitled, album. The first single was “White Lies.”

A prodigy child, Andrew started playing the piano at the age of eight and by 18 he was producing music. You can check-out the rising Pop star performing live September 7, 2021 at J. Plaza at 7th Street in Minnesota.

