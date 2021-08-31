Rev. Al Sharpton Confirms He’s Not Running for Governor of New York

*Reverend Al Sharpton has made clear that he isn’t interested in running for governor of New York now that impeached Gov. Andrew Cuomo is officially out.

“I am not interested in running for office, but I am certainly going to be interested in trying to deal with whoever is governor. They can expect that I will be running for the microphone to be loud and clear on what policies I think they oughta be dealing with,” he told Page Six.

Sharpton, who ran for president in 2004, previously revealed that top Democrats in New York hit him up about running for governor in 2022.

“It’s going to be very difficult for the governor to stay in, and I think it’s going to open up the primary season early,” Sharpton told The New York Times.

According to the report, Sharpton was approached by associates of state Attorney General Letitia James, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Rep. Thomas Suozzi to run in next year’s race.

Cuomo resisted calls to resign amid his sexual misconduct controversy but he ultimately did just that earlier this month

“My resignation will be effective in 14 days,” Cuomo said in a live stream on August 14.

His decision to step down comes after independent investigators for the state’s attorney general office found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple female members of his staff.

“We find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” the investigators wrote in their 165-page report released on August 3.

Meanwhile, Sharpton will be seeking a successor to his National Action Network charity “in the next three years,” he said.

“I wanted to leave earlier, but [President Donald] Trump happened so I stayed. So, I intend, in three years, to have someone take over the National Action Network as I continue broadcasting and doing the museum,” he told Page Six.