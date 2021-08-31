*Los Angeles, California – Alonzo “Lonzo” Williams, Chairman & CEO of Lyrical Revolution and Councilman Cedric L. Hicks, Sr. are proud to present the Prostate Cancer 5k Run/Walk & Children Fun Run in recognition of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in September. The event will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at California State University, Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St, Carson, CA 90757.

The Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk is the brainchild of Alonzo “Lonzo” Williams known in the hip hop world as Lonzo the Godfather of west coast hip hop, who was portrayed in the movie Straight Outta Compton. (The club owner who was on Dre for playing gangsta rap music). As a prostate cancer survivor himself he began talking to men in the community and recognized a high level of fear, embarrassment, and ignorance when it came to the prostate and the old way of checking it, the D.R.E Digital Rectal Exam, a.k.a., two fingers in the butt. He also learned that prostate cancer is the top 3 killers of black men and also one of the most curable forms of cancer if detected early.

After being coached by prostate cancer survivors he became a coach for men experiencing prostate issues and now has leveled up with the assistance of Carson City Councilman Cedrick Hicks, Cal State Dominguez Hills, and the city of Carson to bring light to prostate cancer in an effort to save lives.

Proceeds from this event will benefit Prostate Cancer Research and Scholarships.

For more information contact: Kimberlee Smith at [email protected] or (310) 346.8969.

About Alonzo “Lonzo” Williams & The Lyrical Revolution

Alonzo “Lonzo” Williams is the undisputed Godfather of West Coast Hip-Hop whose multifaceted career as a music producer, historian, author, media personality, and philanthropist has cemented his legacy in the entertainment industry. Through his non-profit, The Lyrical Revolution, Williams raises funds for scholarships and promotes special events that help members showcase their talent. He also serves as a board member for the Compton Conservatory of Music which helps students gain access to arts education.

Williams created the label “Kru-cut” which began releasing The Wreckin’ Cru music through the mid-1980s with very minimal resources through Macola Records. The Cru released the single “Slice”, followed by “Surgery” and a full-length album titled World Class. The success of their early releases led to a major record deal with CBS/Epic Records. After being signed to CBS records Lonzo was asked if he had any other acts. After seeing Dre’s cousin Jinx’ group perform in a rap contest, a teenage group called C.I.A. (Cru’ In Action) starring O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson, Dre’s cousin Tony ‘Sir Jinx’ Wheaton and Darrell ‘K-Dee’ Johnson, who with Dre would record a demo tape called “She’s a Skag”. The group was then signed to a single deal with CBS. World Class’s success was building an army of fans in the underground scene and each member a valued reputation.

Later, Dre was working on side projects for local entrepreneur Eric “Eazy-E” Wright in the Kru-Cut studio, and Ice Cube was ghostwriting for the World Class single “House Calls/Cabbage Patch” in 1987. In April 1988, featuring Michel’le, Dre’s girlfriend, their hit slow jam “Before You Turn off the Lights“ peaked at #54 on the Billboard Black Singles Charts. Eazy-E posted it in return for Dre’s production for E’s new record label, Ruthless Records. Eazy and Dre’s combined collaboration of talent known as N.W.A. As a solo artist, Lonzo released another LP, titled Phases in Life, in 1990.

