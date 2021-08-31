Minister Farrakhan Helped Barry Hankerson to Cope with R. Kelly Abusing Aaliyah

*#Aaliyah’s uncle #BarryHankerson has opened up about how he reacted to learning of #RKelly sexually abusing his niece.

During a recent interview with the #RickeySmileyMorningShow, Hankerson stated that he was upset to learn that R. Kelly illegally married his teenage niece after allegedly getting her pregnant. The revelation was incredibly upsetting to him, considering that he was the one who introduced the two during the 90s. Hankerson says that he had to really “consider what my actions would be” and even thought of physically harming the prominent R&B star. However, once he realized that he “wasn’t a hardcore criminal,” he decided that a higher power would handle Kelly.

The founder of Blackground Records ultimately leaned on his Muslim faith to help him come to grips with the abuse of Aaliyah, who was just 15-years-old when the then 27-year-old R. Kelly wed her. Hankerson explained that he consulted with Minister Farrakhan, who helped him work through his many feelings.

"We just prayed about it, resolved ourselves to let God handle him. I think that's what's going on. Ain't no sense in two lives getting destroyed," he stated.

