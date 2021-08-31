Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Minister Farrakhan Helped Barry Hankerson to Cope with R. Kelly Abusing Aaliyah

By Fisher Jack
0

Aaliyah - Barry-Hankerson
Aaliyah (inset) – Barry-Hankerson

*#Aaliyah’s uncle #BarryHankerson has opened up about how he reacted to learning of #RKelly sexually abusing his niece.

During a recent interview with the #RickeySmileyMorningShow, Hankerson stated that he was upset to learn that R. Kelly illegally married his teenage niece after allegedly getting her pregnant. The revelation was incredibly upsetting to him, considering that he was the one who introduced the two during the 90s. Hankerson says that he had to really “consider what my actions would be” and even thought of physically harming the prominent R&B star. However, once he realized that he “wasn’t a hardcore criminal,” he decided that a higher power would handle Kelly.

The founder of Blackground Records ultimately leaned on his Muslim faith to help him come to grips with the abuse of Aaliyah, who was just 15-years-old when the then 27-year-old R. Kelly wed her. Hankerson explained that he consulted with Minister Farrakhan, who helped him work through his many feelings.

“We just prayed about it, resolved ourselves to let God handle him. I think that’s what’s going on. Ain’t no sense in two lives getting destroyed,” he stated…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: First Mike Richards was Fired As Host – Now He’s OUT as Exec. Prod. of ‘Jeopardy’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleDennis Rodman’s Wild Trip to Las Vegas Being Made Into a Movie
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO