Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Michael Jordan’s ‘Heavily Used’ Boxers Up for Auction

By Ny MaGee
*A pair of Michael Jordan “personally worn” boxer shorts are going up for sale by Leland’s auctioneers.

Here’s more via Page Six:

An auction insider tells us that the shorts were “regularly” worn by Jordan and show signs of “heavy use.” But we’ll be damned if we’re going to ask what that means so if you want to know you’re going to have to find out yourself. Their number is (732) 290-8000. God speed. The blurb also says that this item is “about as close to greatness as one can get.”

The good news — or the bad news if that’s “your thing” — is that they have a dry cleaning tag in them, so they’ve probably been washed.

The reserve price is $500. 

READ MORE: Because of Charles Barkley’s Mouth, He & Michael Jordan Are Friends No Longer

Michael+Jordan+2019+NBA+Star+Game+-_T8L2fS9ISl

The shorts and several of Jordan’s belongings — that the Bulls legend gave to bodyguard John Michael Wozniak — are being auctioned off.

Additionally, several items that MJ gave to another bodyguard, Bob Scarpetti, are also on sale. Per the report, they include a 1990 jersey, Jordan’s own Air Jordans, basketballs and signed baseballs.

Heritage Auctions site notes of the Air Jordans (worth an estimated $50,000):

  • UPDATE: These sneakers were worn in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, as the included photo match documentation asserts, and not in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.
  • UPDATE: These sneakers have been photo matched to Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 31, 1993. Jordan scored fifty-four points, tied for twelfth-highest in NBA playoffs history.

In related news, the Jordan Brand recently announced that eight WNBA athletes have signed onto its roster.

“The world needs female voices, and we can’t ignore that or else we’re not growing,” Michael Jordan said in a statement for Nike. “The Jordan Brand is committed to giving women a platform to amplify their voices, which influence, inspire, and push culture forward.”

The endorsement group was announced on Twitter and features Maya MooreKia NurseAsia DurrSatou SaballyChelsea DungeeAerial PowersCrystal DangerfieldArella Karin GuirantesTe’a CooperDearica Hamby and Jordin Canada.

 

Previous articleRace-Blaming: Society’s Favorite Move – Texas’ Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s Lie
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

