Kenya Moore Tapped to Compete on Upcoming Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

*Kenya Moore has reportedly been tapped to compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With The Stars.”

DWTS has not yet revealed the full cast for the 30th season, however, Moore joins Team USA medalist Suni Lee and gay singer JoJo Siwa will reportedly be partnered with a female dancer, TMZ reports.

Kenya joins a long line of ‘Housewives’ who have appeared on ‘DWTS’ … including Nene Leakes, Lisa Vanderpump, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump and Erika Jayne.

Most recently, the former Miss USA reportedly shut down her estranged husband’s attempt to block their daughter from appearing on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the decision was reached back in June when a judge ruled that Moore had the final say when it comes to her daughter Brooklyn appearing on the show. However, she must inform her ex-hubby Marc Daily about all production days that the child is filming, and the two-year-old can only appear in “age-appropriate” scenes.

Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in May after years of trying to make her long-distance marriage work.

The reality TV star, 50, filed to end her marriage in Fulton County, Georgia, PEOPLE reports. In the filing, Moore said that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that she and Daly had been living in a “bonafide state of separation” since September 2019, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

Moore wants sole physical and legal custody of their daughter.

Daly has requested “separate real and personal property,” Radar reported. He also wants Moore to pay his legal fees.

Moore and Daly tied the knot in June 2017 and their tumultuous relationship was highlighted on RHOA.