Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Jody Watley ELECTRIFIES Singing the National Anthem at Dodgers vs. Mets Game! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Jody Watley at Dodger Stadium
Jody Watley sings National Anthem at Dodger Stadium

*Nearly 60 thousand attendees experienced Grammy Award winning iconic artist Jody Watley flawlessly sing the National Anthem at the Dodgers Stadium, Saturday, August 21st. Click here

The ageless pop and R&B singer, also a huge sports fan performed two of her classics, “Don’t You Want Me” and “Looking For A New Love” for the Los Angeles Dodgers Black Heritage pre-game show.

As a solo artist, she has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles. Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award, 2018 Billboard Magazine – Top Dance Artists of All Time and Top 60 Hot 100 Female Artists of All Time and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

Jody Watley recently inked a talent deal with Emmy-winning Modern Production Company, OZY. The powerhouse artist is currently working with OZY to develop a scripted biopic following her illustrious multifaceted career and astonishing life.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Angela Yee & iHeartMedia NY Host 3rd Annual Angela Yee Day Event in Brooklyn!

source: bnmotionpr

You can follow her @jodywatley

