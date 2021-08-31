Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Former Bishop Sycamore Player Spills Tea About Shady Football Program

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*One of the most fascinating stories in sports right now is Bishop Sycamore’s controversial shady high school football program

Here’s a recap via Sports Illustrated:

In case you’ve missed the drama of the past few days: Sycamore faced athlete factory IMG Academy in a game Sunday as part of ESPN’s weeklong high school football showcase. Sycamore was touted as a program loaded with Division I talent, but during the 58–0 blowout, it quickly became clear that its players couldn’t hang with IMG. ESPN’s Tom Luginbill, who called the game, said on Twitter afterward that it was a “total scam.”

The outlet goes on to note that: Sycamore is not affiliated with the Ohio High School Athletic Association. The address it provides to recruits is for the library of Franklin University. The roster includes postgraduate players who are as old as 20, and coach Roy Johnson was part of a federal fraud investigation. He also has an active bench warrant for failing to appear in a domestic violence case.

Aaron Boyd claims to be the first player recruited by Bishop Sycamore and he has been exposing the dark secrets of since he left. Peep what he told Complex about the program below.

Bishop Sycamore
Image via Aaron Boyd

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

