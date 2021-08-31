First, Mike Richards was Fired As Host – Now He’s OUT as Exec. Prod. of ‘Jeopardy’

*Ouch! According to reports, Mike Richards is no longer a part of the Jeopardy! family.

Variety reports that Sony has fired Richards as the executive producer of “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Michael Davies, the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” executive producer, will now take over production duties in the interim.

The big news was announced in a memo to staff by Suzanne Prete, executive vice president, business and strategy, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”:

“I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened.”

