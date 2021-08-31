Diddy Gushes Over Daughters Walking in Dolce & Gabbana Show

*Sean “Diddy” Combs took to social media on Sunday to gush about his daughters walking in the Dolce & Gabbana 2021 Alta Moda runway show in Venice, Italy.

“Words can’t explain. LOVE,” Combs captioned a backstage photo of his daughters, Chance, 15, and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 14.

“Thank you Dolce & Gabbana! So happy and honored to be a part of your couture show!

GRAZIE MILLE!” Chance wrote on Instagram.

“OMGGGG THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE. We are so excited that we got to walk in the @dolcegabbana fashion show,” the twins wrote on their profile. “Thank you so much for having us join the show in Venice, Italy. And we want to say a HUGE Thank You to our dad and team for helping us get through this amazing show. WE LOVE YOU GUYS AND THANK YOU. we hope to be back soon.”

Diddy dedicated himself to his kids after his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter died of pneumonia in November 2018 at 47. He and Kim shared the twins, as well as sons Justin Dior, 27, and Christian, 23. Combs shares daughter Chance with an ex and he raised Kim’s son Quincy, 30, whose father is singer Al. B. Sure.

“For me, it’s been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person,” he told Clive Davis during the virtual Pre-Grammy Gala in February.

“My life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn’t taking enough time for my family and for myself. It’s really been a blessing,” Combs said at the time. “I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family.”