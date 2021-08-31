Did President Biden Call Cedric Richmond ‘Boy?’ (Watch)

*A clip of President Biden’s virtual FEMA meeting is going viral, not for any issues related to the devastation brought by Hurricane Ida, but because it appears Biden referred to his Black senior advisor as “boy.”

Fox News pundits and conservative outlets pounced with faux outrage, sending out tweets of the clip showing Biden seated next to Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, during a FEMA meeting with governors and mayors from states and cities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

In introducing the virtual meeting’s participants on a big screen, Biden said: “I’m here with my senior adviser and a boy who knows Louisiana very, very well, man, and, and New Orleans, Cedric Richmond.”

Watch below:

BIDEN: “I’m here, uh, uh, eh, the FEMA’s director’s on, uh, uh, FEMA Director Criswell, she’s on. And I’m here with, uh, with my senior adviser and a boy who knows Louisiana very, very well, man, and, and New Orleans, Cedric Richmond.” pic.twitter.com/kCm33nykma — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2021

Biden supporters pushed back, either saying the unfortunate choice of words were part of the president’s stutter, or Biden was using “boy” as an interjection, not an adjective. All supporters accused conservatives of trying to use this as a distraction.

Listening to voice inflection, I don’t think he called Richmond “boy”. I think he meant it as, “boy, he knows LA well.” He paused right before and added an “uh”, which many are hearing as “a”. Granted, if Trump said the exact same thing, left Twitter would be losing their minds. — Jamie Gartman (@the_realJgart71) August 30, 2021

So would you rather have a very good, very smart man who fights a stutter in charge, or a total idiot who bluffs and blusters and makes up completely fake facts on the spot to fool people into thinking he has a clue? Seems obvious to me. I’ll take our current president any day. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) August 30, 2021

Yeah, he stutters. Everyone knows this. I guess its funny. I’m more concerned about what actions are being taken to alleviate suffering for Ida, but apparently the RNC thinks a cheap laugh is more important than people’s lives. — James_L (@James_L_Atl) August 30, 2021

Your man Trump on his 2nd term agenda: “But so I think, I think it would be, I think it would be very, very, I think we’d have a very very solid, we would continue what we’re doing, we’d solidify what we’ve done, and we have other things on our plate we want to get done.” — Tom Busiahn (@TomBusiahn) August 30, 2021