Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Did President Biden Call Cedric Richmond ‘Boy?’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
President Joe Biden Virtual Breifing on Hurricane Ida
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 30: President Joe Biden meets virtually with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Governors and mayors from States and cities impacted by Hurricane Ida in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Complex on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

*A clip of President Biden’s virtual FEMA meeting is going viral, not for any issues related to the devastation brought by Hurricane Ida, but because it appears Biden referred to his Black senior advisor as “boy.”

Fox News pundits and conservative outlets pounced with faux outrage, sending out tweets of the clip showing Biden seated next to Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, during a FEMA meeting with governors and mayors from states and cities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

In introducing the virtual meeting’s participants on a big screen, Biden said: “I’m here with my senior adviser and a boy who knows Louisiana very, very well, man, and, and New Orleans, Cedric Richmond.”

Watch below:

Biden supporters pushed back, either saying the unfortunate choice of words were part of the president’s stutter, or Biden was using “boy” as an interjection, not an adjective. All supporters accused conservatives of trying to use this as a distraction.

