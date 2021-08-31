Dennis Rodman’s Wild Trip to Las Vegas Being Made Into a Movie

*Dennis Rodman’s infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals is being turned into a film by Lionsgate.

The studio acquired the rights to the spec script titled “48 Hours in Vegas,” according to Deadline. The outlet writes that the film will center on Rodman and his “skittish assistant GM,” and that the story will “detail a budding friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems.”

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane in a statement. “This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know.”

Rodman will serve as an executive producer on the project.

Rodman’s adventures in Sin City were highlighted in “The Last Dance” documentary— which follows Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls. Carmen Electra, who was dating Rodman at the time, shed light on his partying tendencies.

“I do remember being in Vegas with him. It was on. The party was starting right away,” Electra reflected. “One thing about Dennis — he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We’d go to his favorite restaurant. Then we’d go to a nightclub. Then we’d go to after hours. It didn’t stop.”

“It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis’ girlfriend,” she added. “He was wild.”

But when Dennis didn’t return to Chicago as promised, Jordan went looking for him, much to Carmen’s surprise.

“He didn’t come back on time,” Jordan explained. “So we had to go get his ass out of bed.”

“There’s a knock on the door, and it’s Michael Jordan,” Electra shared, noting her embarrassment at the time. “And I hid. I didn’t want him to see me like that.”

“So I’m just, like, hiding behind the couch with covers over me, [And Jordan goes], “Come on! We got to get to practice.”

The vacation finally came to an end, but Rodman found himself at odds with his teammates.

“It was, like, in his psyche; he needed to get away. But in all honesty, Dennis was always there. He was always on point,” Jordan added.