*DARE Records Artist Shontelle Norman-Beatty’s current single, “Jesus Will Fix It (Trouble In My Way)” lands at No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. The single is also No. 1 on the Gospel Billboard Indicator Airplay chart. To listen to her audio video, click here.

After 27 weeks of climbing the single charts, and with more than six million streams, Norman-Beatty experienced the devastating loss of her mother and a severe bout of COVID-19 during the early part of the pandemic. She says her journey to number one has been surreal.

“Having a number one record is an amazing feeling,” says Norman-Beatty. “The past few years have been challenging. Battling and overcoming the coronavirus, the transition of my mom, and life without my brother Shea Norman have been difficult. Despite all the things I’ve been through, God has been good to me. I’m a witness that Jesus can provide a fix for anyone who has experienced loss, sickness, or any other difficulty. If God has done it for me; then He is available to do it for anyone.”

We are excited for Shontelle and her first number one Billboard single,” says Michael-Anthony Taylor, Chairman and CEO of DARE Records. “It has been a long time coming. The Norman legacy continues, and the best is yet to come.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Unheard Michael Jackson Tracks May Be on New Family Album

After a string of appearances during the Stellar Gospel Awards Weekend in Nashville, Norman-Beatty’s recently performed in her native hometown of Memphis at the iHeart WHAL-FM Hallelujah Summer Jam at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. In September, during the upcoming annual celebration of Gospel Heritage Month, Norman-Beatty will headline at Amber Shaw Entertainment Group’s Praise in the Parking Lot at The Silverlake Church, 1865 Cullen Blvd., Pearland, TX at 1:00 p.m., with more dates to announce in the coming weeks.

Born to a musical family, Shontelle Norman-Beatty has been singing since the age of 2. She sang gospel harmonies with her family including her siblings Shallen, Sharisse, and the late Shea Norman as The Normans, under the direction of her father, James Alen Norman. The family sang at their home church and other places of worship, astonishing churchgoers with their gorgeous harmonies.

Her résumé also includes performing as part of the world-renowned New Edwin Hawkins Singers, under the leadership of the late Edwin Hawkins. Before COVID, she occasionally toured with NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater, also a native of Memphis. She, along with her sister, Sharisse are featured background vocalists in Martin Shore’s documentary Take Me To The River, featuring multiple award-winning Blues recording artists William Bell, Otis Clay, and Bobby Rush. The film is narrated by Oscar-nominated actor Terrence Howard.

Now living in Houston with her husband, Bishop Andre T. Beatty, and their blended family of five children, Shontelle Norman-Beatty is the First Lady of Kingdom Culture Center, where Bishop Beatty presides as senior pastor.

Follow Shontelle Norman-Beatty on Instagram and Facebook.