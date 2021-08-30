Woman Who Recorded NeNe Leakes Responds to Criticism for ‘Disrespecting’ Reality Star

*By now, many of you know that #NeNeLeakes, unfortunately, revealed that her husband, #GreggLeakes’ health is declining as he battles cancer.

As we previously reported, a customer at her lounge shared a video while she gave an update and stated, “When you see me, you see my son give us a lot of love okay, my husband is transitioning to the other side.”

In the video NeNe addressed being called rude for not telling one of her customers happy birthday, and when she got on the mic, she shared that Gregg’s health condition is declining.

We spoke with the woman who recorded the video and she shared that she and her friends did not ask NeNe for a birthday shoutout, nor did they call her rude. She said, “I think that a stranger may have told her that it was my friend’s birthday and asked her to send a shout out to her.”

Although she was shocked about NeNe’s announcement she said, “If you listen to my voice in the video, you will not hear hostility. We respect NeNe and Greg and were saddened by the news.”

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg is ‘Transitioning to the Other Side’ Amid Cancer Battle [VIDEO]