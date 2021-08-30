Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeUrban News
Urban News

We’re Out! Pentagon Confirms the Last Military Planes Have Left Afghanistan | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Air Force C-17 leaving Kabul Airport (08-30-21)
A US Air Force aircraft takes off from the airport in Kabul on August 30, 2021 – Getty

*Thankfully, it’s over and done. The last US military planes in Afghanistan departed Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul early on Tuesday local time, marking an end to America’s presence in the country after roughly two decades of war, reports Insider.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of our military mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans,” US Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, confirmed Monday. “The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 30 at 3:29 pm East Coast time.”

The Taliban reportedly marked the occasion with celebratory gunfire.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Supreme Court Overturns President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Eviction Ban

The US departure from Afghanistan came with the Taliban back in control of the country for the first time since 2001, when a US invasion pushed the militant Islamist group from power. The planes lifted off just days after a devastating suicide bombing outside of the airport left scores dead, including dozens of Afghans and 13 US service members  — the deadliest day for the US military in a decade.

Get the rest of this report at Insider.

Previous articleMSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster Accosted by Crazy White Man During Hurricane Ida Live Shot (Watch)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO