We’re Out! Pentagon Confirms the Last Military Planes Have Left Afghanistan | VIDEO

The last US military planes in Afghanistan departed Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul early on Tuesday local time, marking an end to America's presence in the country after roughly two decades of war, reports Insider.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of our military mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans,” US Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, confirmed Monday. “The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 30 at 3:29 pm East Coast time.”

The Taliban reportedly marked the occasion with celebratory gunfire.

The US departure from Afghanistan came with the Taliban back in control of the country for the first time since 2001, when a US invasion pushed the militant Islamist group from power. The planes lifted off just days after a devastating suicide bombing outside of the airport left scores dead, including dozens of Afghans and 13 US service members — the deadliest day for the US military in a decade.

