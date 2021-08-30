The Leimert Park Jazz Festival – It was All the Way Live!

(Los Angeles, CA.) – The Leimert Park Jazz Festival returned on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The festival was held outside at the outdoor, upper deck parking lot of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The inaugural live and in-person celebration set the groundwork, foundation for this to be a signature event and a destination festival for jazz aficionados and music lovers from all over the City, State, Nationwide and Internationally.The event was re-branded as the Leimert Park Jazz Festival in 2020 and, due to COVID-19, it was presented as a virtual festival that premiered on Facebook Live and YouTube.

Thousands of music lovers was in attendance for this awesome music festival to usher out the end of Summer. The large multi-cultural, diverse crowd from all walks of life packed the outdoor, south upper deck parking lot of the mall.

Word spread near and far about this years Leimert Park Jazz Festival, which is a celebration of jazz, community, and cultural heritage of Leimert Park. People arrived with enthusiasm and excitement by Metro buses and trains, cars and some even walked over to the venue.

Leimert Park Jazz Festival mission is to build and strengthen community while celebrating and showcasing the artistic and cultural spirit of the historic Leimert Park neighborhood in South Los Angeles. Leimert Park Jazz Festival (LPJF), will play an important role in ensuring the vibrant South LA community of Leimert Park remains culturally significant for years to come!

The weather Gods looked down favorably upon the festival. It was sunny and cool, without the usual heat and humidity during the Summer.

LeRoy Down returned to host the Leimert Park Jazz Festival. Diane Robertson, Executive Producer of (LPJF) welcome everyone for attending the festival.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rick James’ Daughter (Ty James) Discusses Late Singer’s Battle with Addiction & More | WATCH

DJ Adé complimented the festivities. DJ Adé was on deck of the ones and twos, spinning global beats and classics R&B hits that had the audience dancing in between acts.

The festival got underway with a captivating performance from singer/songwriter Sy Smith. Sy Smith thrilled the crowd with her unique blend of funk, jazz and soul. Sy Smith set featured the tunes “Free,” by Deniece Williams, and yes, she hit all the high notes throughout the song. Sy continued with an original “Camelot” from her latest CD, followed by “I’m So in Love With You.” She added her unique vocal touch to “Feeling Good,” by Nina Simone, mixing in some funk, jazz and a dash of blues. She concluded her set with the classic “Let’s Stay Together” which has become a viral video recorded with the legendary Pete Escovedo.

Adaawe has performed extensively entertaining audience with enthusiasm, superb musicianship that is empowering. The crowd was feeling the upbeat vibration of World beat tunes performed by the group- “Waka Waka,” by Fela Kuti, “Jin-Go Lo- Ba,” by Santana, “Siriya,” “Yankadi,” and concluded with “Amampondo” by Miriam Makeba.

Dwight Trible, singer/songwriter extraordinaire sent lyrics high up into the stratosphere with his tight band. “Little Sunflower,” and “It’s All About Love,” are the highlights from his brief set. The crowd felt the love and rewarded Dwight Trible with a standing ovation.

Katalyst Collective, The Azar Lawrence Experience, José Rizo’s Mongorama and Albert “Tootie” Heath with Jacques Lesure contributed splendid sets to ensure that this years festival leave a lasting memory for the audience.

Diane Robertson, Executive Producer of the Leimert Park Jazz Festival should be applauded for her leadership and vision for the growth of the festival. Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas acknowledged and recognized her commitment and dedication by presenting Diane Robertson with a Congratulatory Certificate. The Leimert Park Jazz Festival sprouted out from the Sutro Avenue Summer Soiree, an annual community block party that began in 2015 on a residential street in Leimert Park that drew a culturally diverse, family-friendly audience. A jazz stage was added to the soiree in 2018 and 2019 and was enthusiastically received by guests.

Visit https//www.leimertparkjazzfestival.com/shop to purchase souvenir merchandise for yourself or for family, friends or fellow co-workers as a gift for Anniversaries, Birthdays, and/or Christmas.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based music reviewer, photographer and writer. contact him via: [email protected]

###