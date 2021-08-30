Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNews
News

‘P-Valley’ Star Ty Lepley Dating Co-star Miracle Watts

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
‘P-Valley’ stars Ty Lepley and Miracle Watts / Twitter

*Sources tell lovebscott.com exclusively that “P-Valley” star Ty Lepley called it quits with longtime girlfriend / ICM agent April King last year. He has moved on with his “P-Valley” season 2 love interest Miracle Watts.

Here’s more from the outlet:

It’s unclear why exactly his relationship with April ended, but according to our sources he told April that he did not want to be in a relationship with her any longer and that he was moving out. She’s the mother of both of his children — one of whom’s just 8-months old. To our understanding, Ty, even though he was engaged, had bachelor pad in Circa LA in downtown, Los Angeles, but he also shared a home with April and their two kids in Sherman Oaks.

The report goes on to note that he and Miracle have been getting quite cozy in images posted on social media. Peep the posts below.

READ MORE: Brandee Evans on Being Her Ailing Mother’s Caretaker While Shooting ‘P-Valley’

Here’s another clip of the two working out together — see below.

“P-Valley” was renewed by Starz for season 2 on July 27th, 2020, after only three episodes had aired. The release date has not been announced at the time of writing.
Previous article’90s R&B Singer Sam Salter Dead at 46
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO