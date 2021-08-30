‘P-Valley’ Star Ty Lepley Dating Co-star Miracle Watts

*Sources tell lovebscott.com exclusively that “P-Valley” star Ty Lepley called it quits with longtime girlfriend / ICM agent April King last year. He has moved on with his “P-Valley” season 2 love interest Miracle Watts.

Here’s more from the outlet:

It’s unclear why exactly his relationship with April ended, but according to our sources he told April that he did not want to be in a relationship with her any longer and that he was moving out. She’s the mother of both of his children — one of whom’s just 8-months old. To our understanding, Ty, even though he was engaged, had bachelor pad in Circa LA in downtown, Los Angeles, but he also shared a home with April and their two kids in Sherman Oaks.

The report goes on to note that he and Miracle have been getting quite cozy in images posted on social media. Peep the posts below.

Here’s another clip of the two working out together — see below.

