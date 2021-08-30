Monday, August 30, 2021
Nene Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg is ‘Transitioning to the Other Side’ Amid Cancer Battle [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
GREG AND NENE LEAKES

*Nene Leakes shared the heartbreaking news over the weekend that her husband of over 20 years is dying of cancer. 

“My husband is transitioning to the other side,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum told the guests at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, on Saturday, August 28, per Us Weekly.

Leakes revealed in June that Gregg Leakes’ cancer has returned. He was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 and was in remission for two years.

“It’s difficult,” Leakes said in a post update with fans over the summer. 

“He’s super small,” she added. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

Leakes latest announcement comes weeks after Gregg’s 6-week stay at the hospital for cancer treatment. She told guests at her lounge about his declining health amid a guest’s birthday celebration. 

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now,” NeNe said. “We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say, ‘Happy birthday.’”

The impromptu speech was recorded and shared via social media on Sunday (see the Twitter clip above).

Nene responded to the clip via Instagram with an image that simply read “Broken” with a broken heart emoji and prayer hands emoji. 

Nene and Gregg married in 1997 and divorced in 2011, but they reconciled and remarried in June 2013.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

