MSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster Accosted by Crazy White Man During Hurricane Ida Live Shot (Watch)

msnbc
Random white man accosts MSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster during live Hurricane Ida coverage in Gulfport, MS

*MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster not only had to face down Hurricane Ida as part of his workload Monday, but also an agitated white man who jumped out of a white pickup truck during his live shot and ran toward him shouting.

Brewster was reporting from Gulfport, MS, when the man interrupted his on-air report. Shaq tried to reorient the crew away from the situation, telling host Craig Melvin, “I am going to turn this way, because we deal with some people every once in while.” He then went on with his live shot, but then said he would throw it back to Melvin as the man continued shouting. The man then got back into the frame and confronted Brewster face to face.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey,” Melvin responded, telling viewers, ‘We’re going to check back in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There’s a lot of crazy out there. A lot of crazy.”

Melvin went on to another segment but later said that Brewster was OK.

Watch the encounter below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Obvious Case of Racial Profiling’: Chicago Cop Attacks Black Woman for Walking Dog at a Closed Park (Watch)

“Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good!” Brewster later wrote on Twitter.

Melvin later wrote, “This is beyond unacceptable and disgusting. @shaqbrewster was trying to do his job on a beach in Gulfport, MS. Shaq is ok. This guy who nearly attacked him clearly is not.”

