Mack Wilds Explains Why ‘Really Love’ Feels Like Mumbo Sauce | Watch

*The new romantic drama “Really Love” tells the story of an emerging Black painter named Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe) living in Washington D.C. on the cusp of a breakout career. He meets Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing), a law student with ambitions that don’t align with her family’s views of success. The two fall in love and Stevie becomes Isaiah’s muse. But soon, neglect causes problems, leaving the two to question if they have a future together.

The film gives a vibe of a 2021 “Love Jones” and that’s one of the things that attracted actor Tristian Mack Wilds (“90210,” “The Wire”) to the project. Wilds portrays Isaiah’s best friend Nick.

“The script, it felt like love. It felt like home,” expressed Wilds. “I grew up between Baltimore and D.C. My wife is from D.C., so I spent the majority of my life there. So D.C. is my second home. So doing a movie based there felt like the stickiness of Mumbo sauce on your fingers. It felt very visceral and tangible. You felt the love of the people.”

The lead couple in the film, Stevie and Isaiah, are figuring out how to balance love with budding careers. As a husband and father, Wilds, shared how he finds balance with his family.

“It’s a choice. A constant choice. I have to make time to be a husband and dad,” said the actor. “There’s so much that comes with being a creative. Especially, when you become a creative at a young age, it takes up so much of your life. As soon as something new comes into your life that actually means more – my greatest creation in the world and the woman I created him with – you start to realize what you need and what you don’t. It’s something I’m still working on. I learn every day, with the help of my wife. It’s us guiding the ship the right way and constantly putting each other first, and we’ll get to that beautiful balance one day.”

The movie also features Uzo Aduba, Naturi Naughton, Jade Eshete, Blair Underwood, Michael Ealy, and Suzzanne Douglas, in her final onscreen role.

“Really Love” is streaming on Netflix.