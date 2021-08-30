Louisiana Hit by Hurricane Ida on 16th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina | VIDEO

*On the 16th anniversary of the arrival of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida made landfall as an extremely dangerous 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana’s southernmost port, located on the southern tip of the Gulf of Mexico. The eye of Ida arrived just before 12 Noon CDT, with maximum sustained winds estimated to be 150 mph.

Ida hitting Port Fourchon is of great concern as it is called by some as an important offshore oil and gas service port in the U.S. Some 15% of the country’s oil comes in via this port.

Described as a catastrophic, life-changing event, Ida is now the strongest hurricane to hit in Louisiana history. One hour after reaching land, Ida’s strength remained at 150 mph.

Hurricane Ida reached New Orleans Sunday evening as a Category 3 storm and knocked out power to the entire city.

The city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter that energy company Entergy confirmed that New Orleans had no power, and the only power in the city was coming from generators.

New Orleans officials say the levees that failed and caused catastrophic flooding in Katrina have been significantly strengthened the past 16 years.

It’s not just about the coastlines, but inland as well, and for days to come. Experts report that the effects of the storm will be felt far inland, away from the coastline with hurricane-force winds and soaking rain. The threat of flash flooding is very real. Storm surges were reported as high as 7 to 9 feet at the coasts and winds stretching out for miles. Once it moves inland, tornadoes are likely to follow with warnings and watches as it continues to move.

The questions are also how long will the storm linger and at what strength as it moves over land? Projections have Ida eventually moving to Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, and perhaps the Carolinas, moving up the east coast.

Over 2,000 FEMA workers have been dispatched to six states. Search and rescue teams have been in place in Louisiana and Mississippi for days, waiting for the storm.

source: Sybil Wilkes newsletter