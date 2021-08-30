Monday, August 30, 2021
Kanye West Wanted Donald Trump to Join Him At Chicago ‘Donda’ Event

By Fisher Jack
kanye west - donald trump1
Kanye West – Donald Trump (photo composite: TMZ)

*Looks like Kanye West wanted all the controversial stars to pop out with him at his third Donda listening event in Chicago.

As we previously reported, the rapper had a whole bunch of celebrities show up on stage with him including embattled stars DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. But according to OK! Magazine Ye also wanted Donald Trump to be by his side during the show.

“Kanye reached out to Donald Trump’s team to get the former President to make an appearance alongside him and join DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, and Kim Kardashian in Chicago,” an insider confirmed to OK! of West’s hopeful plans. The insider also pointed out that Ye “is not afraid of controversy,” noting: “Why else would he invite DaBaby after he spewed homophobic remarks and Marilyn Manson who has been accused by several women of sexual assault?”

Fisher Jack

