Monday, August 30, 2021
Judge Takes Away Chicago Mother’s Parental Rights For Being Unvaccinated

By Fisher Jack
Rebecca Firlit (Fox 32 screenshot)
*A judge has taken away a #Chicago mother’s parental rights over her refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

#RebeccaFirlit appeared virtually in court earlier this month for a child support hearing with her ex-husband. The two have now been divorced for seven years and share custody and parenting time of their 11-year-old son.

She told Fox 32 Chicago that Cook County Judge James Shapiro randomly asked her if he had gotten the coronavirus shot. She explained that she had not for health reasons. The judge then ordered Firlit to be stripped of all her parenting time until she gets vaccinated.

“I miss my son more than anything. It’s been very difficult. I haven’t seen him since August 10th,” Firlit told the outlet. She has communicated with her son over the phone and through video calls but has not seen him in person.

Firlit is appealing the judge’s ruling. Her attorney, Annette Fernholz, says the judge has overstepped his authority.

Though the father did not ask for this, his attorney believes it’s the right move given the seriousness of the pandemic.

It is unknown when the appellate court might rule on the case.

Fisher Jack

