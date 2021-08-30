Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeLivingBusiness
Business

Jeneba Barrie’s Luxury Shoe Line Celebrates 3 Years in Business

By Fisher Jack
0

Jeneba Barrie & her shoe line
Jeneba Barrie & her shoe line

*Jeneba Barrie, founder of Jeneba Barrie Footwear, a Black woman-owned diverse and inclusive luxury skin-tone shoe line, is celebrating 3 years of business this August.

Jeneba originally launched in 2019 after running a successful Kickstarter campaign. The company is dedicated to redefining the meaning of “nude” shoes from one or two shades of beige to colors that actually matches the wearer’s skin tone. The traditional definition of nude has been restrictive. By redefining the meaning, the company is including segments of the population that have been overwhelmingly excluded — women of color.

The brand has since launched its Ama Loafer Collection and the Black Collection 2020, after its initial classic pump collection.

Customers enjoy free shipping & exchanges, plus $25.00 towards their first purchase with email sign-up. Payment plans are available with Klarna or Shop Pay at checkout. Gift cards are also available. Customers can add their names to the waiting list for out-of-stock items. A 15% discount is available for those who join the waiting list.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: A Woman Once Called Shaq A ‘Mother-U-Know-What’ & Inspired Him to Turn Down $40M Reebok Deal

Jeneba Barrie (women wearing her shoes)
Women wearing Jeneba Barrie shoes

Jeneba Barrie is the most diverse and inclusive luxury skin-tone shoe line dedicated to redefining and revolutionizing the meaning of nude shoes from beige to skin-tone colors that match the wearer’s shade. The company was founded in 2018 by its namesake, Jeneba Barrie, who is an attorney, wife, and mother of 3 boys. There are 13 shades and they range from the peachy tone of rosé all the way to the melanin enriched shade of cacao truffle.

Jeneba Barrie has been featured in Vogue, Forbes, Harper’s Bazaar, Buzzfeed, and other media outlets.

For more details about the company and/or to make a purchase, visit the official website at JenebaBarrie.com
source: Jeneba Barrie

Also, be sure to follow the brand on social media:

Instagram – @jeneba_barrie
Facebook – @jenebabarriefootwear
Twitter – @jbnudefootwear

Previous articleThe Journal Of Steffanie Rivers: Are You Just Like R. Kelly?
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO