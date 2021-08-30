Jeneba Barrie’s Luxury Shoe Line Celebrates 3 Years in Business

*Jeneba Barrie, founder of Jeneba Barrie Footwear, a Black woman-owned diverse and inclusive luxury skin-tone shoe line, is celebrating 3 years of business this August.

Jeneba originally launched in 2019 after running a successful Kickstarter campaign. The company is dedicated to redefining the meaning of “nude” shoes from one or two shades of beige to colors that actually matches the wearer’s skin tone. The traditional definition of nude has been restrictive. By redefining the meaning, the company is including segments of the population that have been overwhelmingly excluded — women of color.

The brand has since launched its Ama Loafer Collection and the Black Collection 2020, after its initial classic pump collection.

Customers enjoy free shipping & exchanges, plus $25.00 towards their first purchase with email sign-up. Payment plans are available with Klarna or Shop Pay at checkout. Gift cards are also available. Customers can add their names to the waiting list for out-of-stock items. A 15% discount is available for those who join the waiting list.

Jeneba Barrie has been featured in Vogue, Forbes, Harper’s Bazaar, Buzzfeed, and other media outlets.

For more details about the company and/or to make a purchase, visit the official website at JenebaBarrie.com

source: Jeneba Barrie

