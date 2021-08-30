Girl, 11, Who Challenged Dave Grohl to a Drum Battle Joins Foo Fighters On Stage (Watch)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Last year, an 11-year-old drummer went viral after hit up Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl with a request for a drum battle. A year later, it has finally happened.

Nandi Bushell, from Ipswich, UK, posted a cover of the band’s song “Everlong” to YouTube in August 2020, in which she playfully call out the former Nirvana drummer.

“Mr. Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you,” she wrote in the video’s description.

Responding to the challenge, Grohl said he had received “at least 100 texts from people all over the world” about Nandi’s video request.

“I’ve seen all your videos … You’re an incredible drummer. I’m really flattered that you picked some of my songs to do for your videos, and you’ve done them all perfectly,” he said, requesting her to add a cover of “Dead End Friends” by Them Crooked Vultures – which featured Grohl on drums. Days later, she released her take on the song in an upload which now has more than 3 million views.

“So we went back and forth with this drum battle and it got to the point where… sometimes you just have to concede defeat,” Grohl told The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert in November. Earlier that same month, the pair finally met on a Zoom call, in which Grohl invited Bushell to play with his band upon their return to the road once COVID-19 restrictions had eased.

Their face-to-face union finally took place on Thursday (Aug. 26) at the Los Angeles Forum, where she was invited on stage to play drums on – you guessed it – “Everlong” with the group.

“It happened! It was EPIC! Thank you so much @foofighters! I had the best night ever jamming with you @TheForum! Thank you so much Mr. Grohl and Taylor [Hawkins],” she tweeted.

