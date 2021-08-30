Monday, August 30, 2021
Home** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Bob Peterson Discusses New Short ‘Dug Days’ With Ed Asner As The Voice Of Carl | WATCH

By Ty Cole
0

*Go on an adventure with Disney Plus’ favorite pup in “Dug Days,the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios’ SparkShorts which follows the events of its predecessor – the Oscar winning feature film “Up!”

Fans will tag along with the golden retriever misfit Dug – whose high-tech collar translates his thoughts into speech, on his everyday backyard misadventures. The cast includes writer Bob Peterson, reprising his role as the lovable canine and the short director. The late Ed Asner also returns as the voice of Carl Fredricksen the retired salesman and widower.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke with Peterson and producer Kim Collins about their favorite cartoon pups.

DUG DAYS
PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS’ “DUG DAYS”

Cole: Aside from Dug, who is your favorite cartoon dog and why?

Peterson: My favorite dog actually doesn’t talk – it’s Pluto from the Mickey Mouse series. I’ve learned a lot about Pluto when we worked on Dug, so he’s my ultimate favorite.

Collins: I would have to say Lady from “Lady and the Tramp.” We both share a common love for spaghetti and while she is ladylike, she’ll catch that rat if she has to.

Cole: Why should folks watch “Dug Days?”

Collins: “Dug Days” is a fun continuation of “Up.” It will show Carl, Dug, and Russell’s life after they return from their adventure with Dug being silly and getting into different situations – it’s a lot of fun.

Cole: Why is Dug such a captivating character?

Collins: Dug is captivating because he represents all of our dogs – he’s universal. I have a tiny female dog and so much of her behavior is evident in everything Dug does.

Grab a treat with your furry loved one and catch “Dug Days” on Disney+ September 1st, when all five shorts debut.

For more fun follow @DisneyPlus | #DugDays

Previous articleABC Drops New ‘Queens’ Trailer of Brandy and Naturi Naughton Plotting Comeback [VIDEO]
Next articleMSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster Accosted by Crazy White Man During Hurricane Ida Live Shot (Watch)
Ty Cole
Ty Cole is an Award-winning Entertainment Reporter based in New York City. With over four years of professional experience, he has worked with many publications and created solid relationships with numerous media professionals in the space. He has covered an array of A-list red carpets for major networks including WE-TV, BET, Freeform, VH1, TV One, Lifetime, ABC, The Oscars, and more.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO