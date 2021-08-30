Bob Peterson Discusses New Short ‘Dug Days’ With Ed Asner As The Voice Of Carl | WATCH

*Go on an adventure with Disney Plus’ favorite pup in “Dug Days,” the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios’ SparkShorts which follows the events of its predecessor – the Oscar winning feature film “Up!”

Fans will tag along with the golden retriever misfit Dug – whose high-tech collar translates his thoughts into speech, on his everyday backyard misadventures. The cast includes writer Bob Peterson, reprising his role as the lovable canine and the short director. The late Ed Asner also returns as the voice of Carl Fredricksen the retired salesman and widower.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke with Peterson and producer Kim Collins about their favorite cartoon pups.

Cole: Aside from Dug, who is your favorite cartoon dog and why?



Peterson: My favorite dog actually doesn’t talk – it’s Pluto from the Mickey Mouse series. I’ve learned a lot about Pluto when we worked on Dug, so he’s my ultimate favorite.

Collins: I would have to say Lady from “Lady and the Tramp.” We both share a common love for spaghetti and while she is ladylike, she’ll catch that rat if she has to.

Cole: Why should folks watch “Dug Days?”

Collins: “Dug Days” is a fun continuation of “Up.” It will show Carl, Dug, and Russell’s life after they return from their adventure with Dug being silly and getting into different situations – it’s a lot of fun.

Cole: Why is Dug such a captivating character?

Collins: Dug is captivating because he represents all of our dogs – he’s universal. I have a tiny female dog and so much of her behavior is evident in everything Dug does.

Grab a treat with your furry loved one and catch “Dug Days” on Disney+ September 1st, when all five shorts debut.

For more fun follow @DisneyPlus | #DugDays