Alabama Cop Mistaken for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

*The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama has a superstar cop in the department that bears an uncanny resemblance to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields on Facebook last week after a local Walmart worker had to see it for himself — check out the photo above and the department’s post below.

“This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like “The Rock.”

Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him.

Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!” read the Facebook post.

Per AI.com, Fields, 37, has worked for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years.

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields said. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

He’s also known to do an impression of both Johnson and Diesel for locals who press him on it.

Fields agreed to meet with the Walmart worker after learning he is a huge fan of The Rock’s movies.

“The blessing was really for me because he had a spirit that was just such a great person to meet.,” Fields said. “He’s the real celebrity. Everybody knew him and loved him. It was a blessing to me. I go trying to bless someone else, and I come out with the blessing of meeting him. I wish the actual Rock could meet this kid. He’s the hometown hero.”

Even Fields’ wife often buys him The Rock paraphernalia for his workouts.

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody,” Fields said. “I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess.

“I just plan on being me. I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter,” he continued.

“We really love to get involved with the community, cut up and be neighbors — not just enforcement,” he said.