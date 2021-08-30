Monday, August 30, 2021
ABC Drops New ‘Queens’ Trailer of Brandy and Naturi Naughton Plotting Comeback [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
ABC’s Queens

*In the newly released preview video for the upcoming ABC series “Queens,” Natuti Naughton and her co-stars Nadine Velazquez, Brandy and Eve discuss bringing back their now-defunct 1990s hip-hop group the Nasty Bitches. Watch the clip below.

We previously reported, the series per Deadline, tells the story of four estranged women who reunite to recapture their fame as a ’90s hip-hop group. Eve will play Brianna, a member of the Nasty Bitches who is now a wife and mother to five children. 

Naughton plays Jill, aka Da Thrill, a founding member of the Nasty Bitches. Deadline describes her as having lived a fast life and “had rugged rhymes and a troubling drug habit.” Jill is now “a devout Catholic living a quiet life in Montana with her husband. But everything isn’t as idyllic as it seems. Jill is haunted by past secrets,” the publication writes. 

READ MORE: Eve to Star in Scripted TV Series ‘Queens’ About Female Hip-Hop Group

Here’s the synopsis, per the report: 

“Twenty years ago, Brianna was Professor Sex — one-fourth of the iconic 90s hip-hop group, the Nasty Bitches — rapping about money, sex and her all-around glamorous lifestyle. Today, Brianna is a proud wife and mother of five — in a stained sweatsuit who barely has a second to breathe. Not glamorous. But Brianna loves her life. The Nasty Bitches are a distant, distant memory. But when an opportunity arises for the group to reunite, Brianna will grapple with whether or not she still has the swagger and confidence that made her an icon decades ago.”

Eve is expected to record her own songs as her character. 

The cast also includes Taylor Selé, Emerson Brooks, and Pepi Sonuga.

The pilot is written by Zahir McGhee (Scandal) who will executive produce with Sabrina Wind, Tim Story (Tom & Jerry, Ride Along) and Sabrina Wind (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids). 

“Queens” premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 10PM ET/PT on ABC. Watch the new trailer below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

