Monday, August 30, 2021
’90s R&B Singer Sam Salter Dead at 46

EURweb.com

*’90s R&B singer Sam Salter has died. No official date or cause of death has been reported by his family.

The outlet You Know I Got Soul reported on his passing on Saturday. 

“We are saddened to share the news that R&B singer Sam Salter recently passed away at age 46,” You Know I Got Soul tweeted. “Confirmed in posts by his family. A special and often overlooked talent gone too soon.”

Here’s more from Yahoo:

Salter got his start in the music industry earlier that year after record executive and producer L.A. Reid signed him to his Atlanta, Georgia-based label LaFace Records. Salter relocated from Los Angeles to Atlanta to work on a debut album with LaFace co-founder and producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, who the singer named as one of his musical influences alongside R&B legend Stevie Wonder.

READ MORE: Damon Dash Says Hype Williams Took the Private Jet Offered to Aaliyah the Day She Died (Watch)

“I was floored,” Reid told Billboard about hearing Salter’s demo tape for the first time, per the report. “He’s a great singer. I mean, we live in an era where you don’t necessarily have to be, but he is!” 

“They are very sincere in what they do,” Salter told Billboard Wonder and Babyface. “They put their all into every song. And I’m a fan of longevity. They’ve been able to sustain it, [and] that’s what I want to do.”

Salter’s debut single “After 12 Before 6” peaked at 19 on the Billboard U.S. He released three albums, his debut “It’s On Tonight,” and Salter’s two follow-ups, “Little Black Book” and “Strictly 4 The Bedroom” were shelved.

Salter is credited with contributing to releases by The Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, K. Michelle, Tyrese, Deborah Cox and more.

