Sunday, August 29, 2021
Shenanigans Revealed in Tell-All Book About Jackie Jackson & Paula Abdul | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
Jackie Jackson - Paula Abdul (Getty)
*Only a select few of you are going to remember the Victory Tour of 1984, but it seemed like it was going to be the biggest things in the history of the (black) universe.

It was announced all over the radio, there were television commercials, contests to win tickets to go, and all sorts of cheesy 80s marketing campaigns to keep that tour top of mind. 

Margaret Maldonado-Jackson, the former common law wife of Jermaine Jackson, is yet another former Jackson associate who is making looking to make money off the family name. In her new book called “Jackson Family Values,” Maldonado has quite a few stories to tell. Including the “true” story about why Jackie Jackson wasn’t on the Victory Tour way back in the day.

Picture it, Jackie Jackson was at the peak of popularity and married with a beautiful wife, the late Enid Jackson. At the time, the woman the world who later know as Paula Abdul was a dancer for the Los Angeles Lakers. 

So, we’ve got a married, successful, young brother and a beautiful young woman who’s trying to make it big. Well, what’s the worst that can happen?  

A lot!  

Jackson Family Values (cover)Maldonado says Jackie was quite flagrant with it, and that Enid was a “take no sh*t” type of sister, too. 

Marlon’s wife, Carol, found out about it and told Enid and that’s when the heat got turned up.

She goes on to say, Enid drove to the theater and located Jackie and Paula and dragged Abdul out of the Range Rover and across the theater lot.  Jackie was trying to help Paula when Enid got into her car and put it in reverse and ran into Jackie’s leg and broke it.

The broken leg kept Jackie from performing on the first half of the massive “Victory Tour.” Three years later, he and Enid divorced. 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

