Sunday, August 29, 2021
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ is finally DONE and Now Available! – LISTEN

Kanye West (Donda show Chicago - red outfit) Getty
Kanye West at his Chicago show for the ‘Donda’ album preview/promotion tour / Getty

*If you’ve been waiting for Kanye West to finally drop his “Donda” album, it’s finally available via services more than 5 weeks after the original release date.

It was in the early hours of Sunday morning (08-29-21)  when the 27 track album arrived to the streaming services. It was followed by a press release from West’s label, Def Jam, at around 8:15am Eastern.

In the last month, as we’ve reported, West, er, Ye, as he supposedly now wants to be referred to, has held three stadium-filled listening events and spent and made millions of dollars teasing incomplete versions of the recording.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Newlywed Chicago Couple Billed Guests $240 for NOT Showing Up to Their Wedding!

Kanye West - Donda - Setting Self on Fire - Marrying Kim K (Apple-Getty)
Kanye West – Donda – Setting Self on Fire – ‘Marrying’ Kim K (Apple-Getty)

As Billboard noted, the first official preview of “Donda” appeared in a Beats by Dre commercial, starring track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson. The ad, which featured one minute of West’s new song “No Child Left Behind” from the album, was scored and edited by the hitmaker. “No Child Left Behind,” a seemingly gospel-style song, begins with fellow artist Vory saying, “Back again, I used my back against the wall/ Never called on y’all, never count on y’all/ Always count on God.” West then chimes in, repeating, “He’s done miracles on me.”

The album changed evolved significantly during the last 5 weeks and given West’s history will continue to change post-release, according to Hypebot.

Donda coversEven the cover art teased by West earlier (top above) was replaced by a blank back square on Spotify Sunday.

