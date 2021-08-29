*So, remember all the hubbub about Stephen A. Smith possibly bringing in Michael Irvin in to replace Max Kellerman on ESPN’s First Take?

Well, according to The Spun, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports says ESPN is looking to have Irvin replace Kellerman on a part-time basis.

Irvin would only be a guest on Monday’s, which is right after Football Sunday and before Monday Night Football.

“The deal to bring Irvin aboard as a guest commentator is not finalized said sources,” McCarthy reported. “It’s expected to be limited to ‘First Take.’ The NFL Network analyst is not expected to appear on ESPN’s ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ or other NFL-related programming. ESPN is eying NFL Mondays as a natural staging ground for Irvin vs. Smith on ‘First Take.’”

Irvin and Smith have had classic debates in the past, both are known to be loud for no damn reason as well.

We all know how much Michael Irvin loves the Dallas Cowboys and everything about them, and how Stephen A. Smith loves it when they lose. What could possibly go wrong? Well, egos aside, that is.

Right now, all of this is speculative, and, in classic form, ESPN has yet to comment on whether they’re going after the Irvin.

We’ll keep you posted on these developments as they become available.