Sunday, August 29, 2021
HomeNews
News

If Michael Irvin Joins Stephen A Smith on ‘First Take’ the Arguments will Epic … and LOUD!

By EurWebWriter
0

Stephen+Smith+SiriusXM+Town+Hall+Clyde+Drexler+dxZW7onb1o1l
Stephen A. Smith attend SiriusXM’s “Town Hall” With Clyde Drexler, Isiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins And Stephen A. Smith at SiriusXM Studio on February 13, 2015 in New York City.
(Feb. 12, 2015 – Source: Robin Marchant/Getty Images North America)

*So, remember all the hubbub about Stephen A. Smith possibly bringing in Michael Irvin in to replace Max Kellerman on ESPN’s First Take?

Well, according to The Spun, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports says ESPN is looking to have Irvin replace Kellerman on a part-time basis.

Irvin would only be a guest on Monday’s, which is right after Football Sunday and before Monday Night Football.

“The deal to bring Irvin aboard as a guest commentator is not finalized said sources,” McCarthy reported. “It’s expected to be limited to ‘First Take.’ The NFL Network analyst is not expected to appear on ESPN’s ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ or other NFL-related programming. ESPN is eying NFL Mondays as a natural staging ground for Irvin vs. Smith on ‘First Take.’” 

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Shenanigans Revealed in Tell-All Book About Jackie Jackson & Paula Abdul | VIDEO

Michael+Irvin+SiriusXM+Super+Bowl+LIII+vg6TUDfcLIWl
Michael Irvin attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Jan. 30, 2019 – Source: Getty Images North America)

 Irvin and Smith have had classic debates in the past, both are known to be loud for no damn reason as well.

We all know how much Michael Irvin loves the Dallas Cowboys and everything about them, and how Stephen A. Smith loves it when they lose. What could possibly go wrong? Well, egos aside, that is.  

Right now, all of this is speculative, and, in classic form, ESPN has yet to comment on whether they’re going after the Irvin.

We’ll keep you posted on these developments as they become available.  

Previous articleNewlywed Chicago Couple Billed Guests $240 for NOT Showing Up to Their Wedding!
Next articleKanye West’s ‘Donda’ is finally DONE and Now Available! – LISTEN
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO