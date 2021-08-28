Yeah, Right! Kristen Bell Says Celeb Bathing Debate Started From A Joke | WATCH

*After Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s comment on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast sparked a nationwide debate, Dax’s wife, Kristen Bell explained to Access Hollywood that it was all a really just joke.

“I thought, ‘America is not going to dig deep into this and want all the intel on how often people bathe, right?’ Because there are much more important topics. It was kind of funny when we started being asked about it and then the interviewers didn’t even know that Dax’s podcast was the one that started the questions. By the way, of a room full of four comedians, Dax, Monica Padman, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, who were ‘joking’ about bathing and then the world took it seriously. I lost a lot of faith in the human race.”