Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Yeah, Right! Kristen Bell Says Celeb Bathing Debate Started From A Joke | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*After Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s comment on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast sparked a nationwide debate, Dax’s wife, Kristen Bell explained to Access Hollywood that it was all a really just joke.

“I thought, ‘America is not going to dig deep into this and want all the intel on how often people bathe, right?’ Because there are much more important topics. It was kind of funny when we started being asked about it and then the interviewers didn’t even know that Dax’s podcast was the one that started the questions. By the way, of a room full of four comedians, Dax, Monica Padman, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, who were ‘joking’ about bathing and then the world took it seriously. I lost a lot of faith in the human race.”

Previous articleWhat Hurricane?! Boosie Says 3rd Annual Boosie Bash Still Scheduled Despite Ida Approaching | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO