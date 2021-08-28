Saturday, August 28, 2021
What Hurricane?! Boosie Says 3rd Annual Boosie Bash Still Scheduled Despite Ida Approaching | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Boosie Badazz

*Louisiana officials have urged people to evacuate early Saturday ahead of the big storm that’s approaching.

While evacuations are currently underway and a federal state of emergency has been declared in Louisiana as Ida draws closer to a potential landfall as a major hurricane Sunday, there’s one person who doesn’t seem too worried about all of this.

Boosie Badazz has been promoting his 3rd Annual BOOSIE BASH all week and it’s supposed to go down today. Now, despite official warning people to prepare for the storm, the rapper is letting fans know that the party is still on. He made a video saying, “it’s still on. No cancelation. We still on… it’s a beautiful day. Just talked to Lil Baby just talked to Da Baby… they’re getting on a jet. Boosie Bash is still on. Y’all better bring y’all a**.”

