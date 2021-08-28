Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Rick James’ Daughter (Ty James) Discusses Late Singer’s Battle with Addiction & More | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Ty James, daughter of legendary singer-songwriter Rick James and Sacha Jenkins, filmmaker and director the documentary “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” joined SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Mike Muse Show” to talk about the new documentary surrounding James’ life and legacy, his struggles with addiction, the trauma the James’ family endured, and his “genuine,” funny relationship with Dave Chappelle.

Sacha Jenkins discuss the documentary and said “I wanted people to understand that Rick James, all of us who come from these environments have trauma that is not processed. And you can see that in the music. If you really pay attention, you can see that trauma in the music. So with me, it started with the music and everything came after that.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Stephen A. Smith on the Uproar after Telling his HBCU Coach It’s Time to Retire (Watch)

Host, Mike Muse asked Ty about her father’s addiction and how it affected her family: “Ty, did you see the trauma showing up in the household or was it normalized for you that you didn’t see it as trauma? How did that trauma show up for you in the household?”

Ty James replied and said: I think the most traumatic things we had to deal with was just, the constant struggle of us trying to prevent him from indulging. And that to me was the most traumatic part because I talk about it all the time, it’s not just the addict that’s affected. And I really want to start a support group and foundation about the people outside of the addict, the family members, the spouses, just everybody that it’s not just the addict, it’s the drug addiction that you all struggle from it because I’ve been to countless AA meetings with and without my dad. So it’s just those traumatic things that it’s very, very like a relentless struggle to not want them to do it so bad that it almost feels like it’s you trying to prevent yourself from doing it

Ty shared her thoughts on the “I’m Rick James Bitch” moment, and what it did for James’ legacy stating: “It definitely brought more awareness and I feel like it was another stamp on the man that he is.” Sacha added that it wasa very modern moment too.. You’ve got to have a big personality. I mean, in many cases, the big personality trumps good music. He just happened to have good music and a big personality.”
source: SiriusXM Urban View’s The Mike Muse Show. The interview airs Sunday, September 5 at 11:00 am ET.

Previous articleVanessa Estelle Williams (‘Candyman’) On ‘Black Horror’ | WATCH
Next articleMann Robinson Studios Premiering ‘Super Turnt’ Starring Jamal Woolard, Torrei Hart, Harry Lennix, and E. Roger Mitchell
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO