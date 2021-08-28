Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Mann Robinson Studios Premiering ‘Super Turnt’ Starring Jamal Woolard, Torrei Hart, Harry Lennix, and E. Roger Mitchell

By Fisher Jack
0

Super Turnt (5 stars)
Super Turnt

*“Super Turnt” the movie, is the sequel to the popular action film “Turnt.”

The action packed movie is produced by the legendary Mann Robinson and  Torrei Hart and is premiering in September at his Mann Robinson Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The cast includes Robinson, Hart, Harry Lennix, Jamal Woolard, E. Roger Mitchell & many more! The film currently has a lot of buzz and has been featured in Variety magazine, as well as many other industry blogs.

The film follows Rilla, a highly feared street lord and rapper, who’s been released from prison and is faced with navigating changes in his immediate world.

“Super Turnt is not your typical urban drama,” says Robinson, the producer, writer, director, and star of the film. He is breaking barriers & shedding light on gun violence with this new movie, but is also no stranger to the film industry.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 50 Cent Hits Back at Ex Drug Lord’s Billion-Dollar ‘Power’ Lawsuit

Super Turnt (dozens of actors)
‘Super Turnt’ cast

Film goers and fans of the the first “Turnt” are excited to see the final finish of the production  and experience the powerful message behind the project. Mann Robinson and Torrei Hart definitely put together a project that will break barriers for film producers of color in the industry. They made sure this SAG film was COVID compliant, and being independently produced, that’s a huge accomplishment for a production that was made in the hectic year of 2020.

Robinson’s past production credits include “Turnt” (2020),“His Hers & the Truth” (2019), “Justice on Trial” (2020), “Troubled Waters” (2020), “Homelessness is not a Crime” (2020), and upcoming projects “A Love to Die for,” “Twelve Days ‘Til Christmas” & more.

From the struggle, to now making million dollar movies independently and owning his own production studio, movie hits on platforms such as BET Plus, Amazon Prime, and many more, Robinson is creating history. We can’t wait to see what Mann Robinson Productions & Torrei Hart have in store for us next!
source: Christina Cooper

Previous articleRick James’ Daughter (Ty James) Discusses Late Singer’s Battle with Addiction & More | WATCH
Next articleAl Sharpton Celebrates 10 Years at MSNBC Hosting ‘Politics Nation’ | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO