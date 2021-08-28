Celebrity Couple Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow Call it Quits

*Model Winnie Harlow and new Washington Wizards small forward Kyle Kuzma have decided to call it quits after he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers, according to TMZ.

The celebrity couple was dating for over a year, according to sources, and they broke up just weeks after the trade was announced. Now, we’re not saying this means they decided a long-distance relationship was for the birds, but it sure looks that way.

TMZ reports that the couple is still friends and there are not any hard feelings.

Kyle Kuzma was living the dream not that long ago. He was the young gun that was allowed to remain with the Lakers after Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram were shipped out to make room for Anthony Davis. He even got a ring out of the deal. However, after the Lakers early departure from the playoffs last season, the brass in LALA Land decided they needed a more definitive offensive punch on the perimeter. Enter: former MVP Russell Westbrook.

Well, at least we get a chance to see if Kuzma has the type of skillset that can flourish if given the minutes. Only time will tell.