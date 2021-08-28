Al Sharpton Celebrates 10 Years at MSNBC Hosting ‘Politics Nation’ | VIDEO

*Can you believe it? What, you say? Well, that the rambunctious civil rights activist Al Sharpton has been a broadcaster on MSNBC for ten years?

That’s right Sharpton recently celebrated 10 years as on “PoliticsNation,” which premiered in 2011.

“I’ve lasted longer than most TV hosts of shows,” he told the New York Post’s Page Six.

“I’ve never missed a show in ten years! I might be the only host who’s never missed a show,” he added.

Ari Melber, Tiffany Cross, Joy Reid, former president Phil Griffin and current president Rashida Jones, a trailblazer in her own right as the first black woman to head a cable news network, were among the guests who came out to give a shoutout.

Others in attendance were former New York Gov. David Paterson, NYC Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams, and “Bevelations” author Bevy Smith.

“When I started in civil rights, it was not imaginable that you would have a black woman president of a major network, and to see a woman come out of a [historically black college] and take that position, and [me] growing up under Shirley Chisholm [the first black Congresswoman, for whom Sharpton campaigned], being raised by a single black mother, it really gets to me emotionally. I’m so proud to see her perform at the highest level,” he said.

The celebration affected Rev. Sharpton, emotionally.

“I teared up after I got home. I looked at the poster from the event, and I just had to shed a tear or two because even I didn’t believe it would get this far, but thank God it has.”