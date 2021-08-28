Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Al Sharpton Celebrates 10 Years at MSNBC Hosting ‘Politics Nation’ | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
0

al sharpton - screenshot*Can you believe it? What, you say? Well, that the rambunctious civil rights activist Al Sharpton has been a broadcaster on MSNBC for ten years?

That’s right Sharpton recently celebrated 10 years as on “PoliticsNation,” which premiered in 2011.

“I’ve lasted longer than most TV hosts of shows,” he told the New York Post’s Page Six. 

“I’ve never missed a show in ten years! I might be the only host who’s never missed a show,” he added. 

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: A Woman Once Called Shaq A ‘Mother-U-Know-What’ & Inspired Him to Turn Down $40M Reebok Deal

Ari Melber, Tiffany Cross, Joy Reid, former president Phil Griffin and current president Rashida Jones, a trailblazer in her own right as the first black woman to head a cable news network, were among the guests who came out to give a shoutout. 

Others in attendance were former New York Gov. David Paterson, NYC Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams, and “Bevelations” author Bevy Smith. 

“When I started in civil rights, it was not imaginable that you would have a black woman president of a major network, and to see a woman come out of a [historically black college] and take that position, and [me] growing up under Shirley Chisholm [the first black Congresswoman, for whom Sharpton campaigned], being raised by a single black mother, it really gets to me emotionally. I’m so proud to see her perform at the highest level,” he said. 

The celebration affected Rev. Sharpton, emotionally.

“I teared up after I got home. I looked at the poster from the event, and I just had to shed a tear or two because even I didn’t believe it would get this far, but thank God it has.” 

Previous articleMann Robinson Studios Premiering ‘Super Turnt’ Starring Jamal Woolard, Torrei Hart, Harry Lennix, and E. Roger Mitchell
Next articleNavigating Adulting In Disney’s New ‘Twenty Something’ | WATCH
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO